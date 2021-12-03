Zacks: Brokerages Expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Myriad Genetics reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.35 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of MYGN traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $24.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.34 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.35. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $36.95.

In other news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 10,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $334,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 67,446 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $2,274,279.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,828. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 3.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 3.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

