Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) will post sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.29 billion and the lowest is $2.87 billion. The Blackstone Group posted sales of $2.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full year sales of $10.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.07 billion to $10.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.93 billion to $12.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.18.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $141.24 on Friday. The Blackstone Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $97.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.81%.

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth $452,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

