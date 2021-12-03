Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.01 Billion

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) will post sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.29 billion and the lowest is $2.87 billion. The Blackstone Group posted sales of $2.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full year sales of $10.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.07 billion to $10.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.93 billion to $12.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.18.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $141.24 on Friday. The Blackstone Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $97.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.81%.

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth $452,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Blackstone Group (BX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.