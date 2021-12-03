Zacks: Brokerages Expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to Post $1.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) will announce $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the highest is $1.67. Voya Financial reported earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year earnings of $8.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $8.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Voya Financial.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VOYA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.09.

VOYA stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,177. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.64. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $70.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 5.15%.

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,355,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 305.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 247.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voya Financial (VOYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.