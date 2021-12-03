Zacks: Brokerages Expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. WisdomTree Investments reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on WETF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $33,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $59,041.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the third quarter valued at $67,000. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WETF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,797. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WisdomTree Investments has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $875.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

