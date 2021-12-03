Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advantage Solutions Inc. is a business solutions provider for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers. The company’s data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services. Advantage Solutions Inc., formerly known as Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ADV opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. Advantage Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advantage Solutions will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the second quarter worth $65,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the second quarter worth $107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the second quarter worth $116,000.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

