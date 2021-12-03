Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) to Hold

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

ITRN stock opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $609.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Ituran Location and Control has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.66.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 817.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 1.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 64,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter worth about $22,616,000. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ituran Location and Control (ITRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.