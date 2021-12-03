Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) to Hold

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “
ITRN stock opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $609.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Ituran Location and Control has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.66.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 817.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 1.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 64,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter worth about $22,616,000. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ituran Location and Control
Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.
See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ituran Location and Control (ITRN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.