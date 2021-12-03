Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) to Hold

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NUWE. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nuwellis in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Nuwellis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:NUWE opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $14.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.09. Nuwellis has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.02). Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 71.35% and a negative net margin of 219.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nuwellis will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuwellis in the third quarter valued at $1,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the second quarter valued at about $943,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the third quarter valued at about $464,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuwellis by 223.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 122,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the second quarter valued at about $730,000. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

