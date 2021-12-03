Zacks Investment Research Lowers Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) to Hold

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Community Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns Community Bank of Tri-County (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including the acceptance of deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships and corporations. It also offers telephone and Internet banking services. The Bank’s real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans. Commercial lending consists of both secured and unsecured loans. The Community Financial Corporation, formerly known as Tri-County Financial Corporation, is based in Waldorf, Maryland. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Community Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of TCFC opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.97. Community Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.06 and its 200-day moving average is $36.60.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.50 million. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Community Financial will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCFC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $2,800,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $2,237,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $1,759,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Community Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $1,725,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Community Financial by 49.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 25,199 shares during the period. 38.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Financial

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

