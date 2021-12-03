Zacks Investment Research Lowers ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Israel Chemicals Ltd. is a manufacturer of specialty fertilizers and specialty phosphates, flame retardants and water treatment solutions. It operates primarily in three markets: agriculture, food and engineered materials. The Company’s products include bromine specialty chemicals, potash, phosphate fertilizers, and specialty performance and industrial products. It markets its products primarily in Israel, Europe, and the Americas. Israel Chemicals Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Get ICL Group alerts:

NYSE:ICL opened at $8.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.56. ICL Group has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.17.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ICL Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ICL Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0837 per share. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ICL Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in ICL Group during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in ICL Group during the second quarter worth about $74,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in ICL Group during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ICL Group during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICL Group (ICL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.