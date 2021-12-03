Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th.

NASDAQ CCNE opened at $27.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average is $24.62. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $463.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.02.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a net margin of 24.00% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $48.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.10 million. Equities analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

In other news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.18 per share, with a total value of $120,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 94,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $535,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 15,767 shares during the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

