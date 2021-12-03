Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells filters and filtration equipment. The company operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. Automatic Control Equipment segment manufactures and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves and actuators. Others segment includes the commercial warehousing business. SMC Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get SMC alerts:

SMCAY opened at $32.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.86. SMC has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $37.10.

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SMC (SMCAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.