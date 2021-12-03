Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Kimberly Blackwell Sells 1,000 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total value of $81,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kimberly Blackwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $80,460.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $77,590.00.

Shares of ZNTL stock opened at $78.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.62. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.48 and a 12-month high of $87.19. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.82.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 678.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 64,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 56,280 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,348,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,910,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,109,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 23,187 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZNTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

