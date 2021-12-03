Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Kimberly Blackwell Sells 1,000 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total value of $81,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Kimberly Blackwell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 1st, Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $80,460.00.
- On Monday, October 25th, Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $77,590.00.
Shares of ZNTL stock opened at $78.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.62. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.48 and a 12-month high of $87.19. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.82.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 678.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 64,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 56,280 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,348,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,910,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,109,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 23,187 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ZNTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.43.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.
Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)
Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.