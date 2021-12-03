Zero Utility Token Trading Down 5.3% Over Last Week (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Zero Utility Token has a total market cap of $457,302.73 and approximately $5,659.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be bought for $472.05 or 0.00899799 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zero Utility Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00042755 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.17 or 0.00236679 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007037 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Coin Profile

ZUT is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.