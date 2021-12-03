ZeuxCoin Price Reaches $0.0010 (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $189,835.16 and $24.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00045015 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.89 or 0.00245047 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007567 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00087182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZUC is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

