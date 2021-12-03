Zhang Financial LLC Acquires 1,719 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,431 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,248,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

DIS stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.30. 194,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,201,697. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $142.04 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.11 billion, a PE ratio of 135.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

