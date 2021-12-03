Zhang Financial LLC Acquires 4,028 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.7% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,001,581,000 after buying an additional 423,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,871 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,541,000 after purchasing an additional 639,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,457,000 after purchasing an additional 66,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,037,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,027,000 after purchasing an additional 324,815 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $2.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $417.97. 166,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,189,412. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $417.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $405.53. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $333.77 and a twelve month high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

