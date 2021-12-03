Zhang Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $73,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $163.73. The stock had a trading volume of 110,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,191. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.42. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.02 and a 1 year high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

