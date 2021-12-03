Zhang Financial LLC Cuts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Zhang Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,416 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 250.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in Netflix by 316.7% in the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 12.8% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in Netflix by 7.6% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 6,432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 24.6% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,820 shares of company stock valued at $84,175,491. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Erste Group raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.70.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $11.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $605.47. 44,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,025,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $268.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $478.54 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $647.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $571.48.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

