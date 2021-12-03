Zhang Financial LLC Purchases 1,205 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 0.9% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,630,000 after purchasing an additional 528,154 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15,236.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 273,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 271,517 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,828,000 after acquiring an additional 261,034 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 379,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,613,000 after acquiring an additional 187,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after acquiring an additional 143,034 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.47. 2,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,645. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $87.89 and a 12-month high of $113.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.76.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.