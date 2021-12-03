Zhang Financial LLC Takes $1.21 Million Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000.

DFAX traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,933. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.24. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $27.31.

