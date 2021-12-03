ZINC Market Cap Reaches $46,460.05 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One ZINC coin can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ZINC has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. ZINC has a total market cap of $46,460.05 and approximately $45.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00044087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.58 or 0.00244025 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZINC is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

