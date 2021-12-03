Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Shares Gap Up to $11.25

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.25, but opened at $12.08. Zogenix shares last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 4,727 shares traded.

ZGNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Zogenix from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 381.69% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 690.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $62,174.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZGNX. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 81.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 166.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the third quarter valued at about $208,000.

About Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

