Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZM. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $304.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.65.

ZM stock opened at $191.75 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.37 and a 12 month high of $451.77. The firm has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a PE ratio of 57.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.86.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.93, for a total value of $625,923.48. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 38,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,656,655.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.07, for a total transaction of $778,081.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,479 shares of company stock valued at $24,817,946. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

