Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00-1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $957.28 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.500-$0.520 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Zscaler from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Zscaler from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $343.55.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded down $24.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $307.77. 104,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,844,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $312.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.69. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $157.03 and a 12 month high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total value of $1,829,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total value of $21,939,344.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,329 shares of company stock worth $101,184,361 in the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.