Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.01 and a 200 day moving average of $44.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.73. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $55.10.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,230,173.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Zumiez by 1,354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 3rd quarter valued at about $655,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,470 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ZUMZ. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zumiez has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

