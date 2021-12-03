Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.01 and a 200 day moving average of $44.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.73. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $55.10.
In related news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,230,173.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several brokerages have commented on ZUMZ. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zumiez has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.
About Zumiez
Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.
