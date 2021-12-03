Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.54 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Zuora stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.71. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 2.19. Zuora has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $23.25.

In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 14,123 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $237,407.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $84,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,967,052. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Zuora by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Zuora by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Zuora by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Zuora by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 45,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZUO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Zuora from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Zuora in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zuora has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

