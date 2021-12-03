Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.110-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $285.50 million-$286.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $341.41 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZUO shares. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zuora from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Zuora from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Zuora from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.86.

ZUO stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $19.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,032. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.71. Zuora has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 39,900 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $799,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 63,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $1,040,024.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,380 shares of company stock worth $2,967,052 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 100.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 45,402 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Zuora by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Zuora by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares in the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

