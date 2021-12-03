Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Oppenheimer

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZWS. KeyCorp increased their price target on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Zurn Water Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zurn Water Solutions from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Zurn Water Solutions alerts:

Shares of ZWS stock opened at $35.72 on Thursday. Zurn Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.32. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.67%.

In other Zurn Water Solutions news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 644,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $23,227,059.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 123,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $4,458,472.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 960,700 shares of company stock worth $34,652,123. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $401,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $1,305,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.