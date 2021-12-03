Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.85

Shares of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.85 and last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 12185 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.

ZY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zymergen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zymergen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zymergen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.58.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other Zymergen news, CEO Jay T. Flatley acquired 100,000 shares of Zymergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Zymergen by 10.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Zymergen during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Zymergen by 99.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zymergen by 28.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,506,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,842,000 after purchasing an additional 336,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in shares of Zymergen during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zymergen Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

