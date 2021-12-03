Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) were up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.02 and last traded at $5.99. Approximately 1,700,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 19,796,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZNGA shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.69.

Get Zynga alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.55 and a beta of 0.09.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $40,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,358.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $421,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,137 shares of company stock worth $1,034,114 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the second quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the second quarter worth $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Zynga during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zynga in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.