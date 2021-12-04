$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is $0.14. GFL Environmental reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GFL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

NYSE:GFL traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $37.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,646,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,987. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average of $35.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.55 and a beta of 1.17. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $43.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -1.88%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 59.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

