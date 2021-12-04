$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is $0.14. GFL Environmental reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GFL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

NYSE:GFL traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $37.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,646,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,987. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average of $35.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.55 and a beta of 1.17. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $43.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -1.88%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 59.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GFL Environmental (GFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.