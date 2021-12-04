-$0.07 EPS Expected for Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.09). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hyzon Motors.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on HYZN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

In other Hyzon Motors news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight bought 166,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $1,364,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter worth $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter worth $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter worth $69,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53. Hyzon Motors has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $19.95.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyzon Motors (HYZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.