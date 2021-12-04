-$0.07 EPS Expected for Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.09). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hyzon Motors.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on HYZN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

In other Hyzon Motors news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight bought 166,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $1,364,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter worth $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter worth $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter worth $69,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53. Hyzon Motors has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $19.95.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

