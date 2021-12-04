-$0.10 EPS Expected for OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) This Quarter

Analysts expect OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OneSpan’s earnings. OneSpan reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 433.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpan will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OneSpan.

Get OneSpan alerts:

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OSPN. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 3,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $61,039.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Mcconnell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,597 over the last ninety days. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 377.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 37,042 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 9.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 2.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 16.9% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,916,000 after acquiring an additional 152,176 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 150,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OneSpan stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $16.42. The company had a trading volume of 170,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.69 and a beta of 0.51. OneSpan has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $29.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average of $21.89.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneSpan (OSPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.