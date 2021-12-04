-$0.11 EPS Expected for Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) will report earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Nouveau Monde Graphite posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nouveau Monde Graphite.
Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02).
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nouveau Monde Graphite stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 283,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.52% of Nouveau Monde Graphite as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NMG stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.55. 292,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,001. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02. The stock has a market cap of $359.69 million and a P/E ratio of -7.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68.
Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile
Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.
