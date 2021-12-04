$0.33 EPS Expected for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) will announce earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Twitter reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.40.

In other Twitter news, insider Sarah Personette sold 15,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $989,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $300,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,682 shares of company stock worth $5,670,236 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 326,358 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,709,000 after purchasing an additional 58,709 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth $1,242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $42.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.28 and a beta of 0.67. Twitter has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.09.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

