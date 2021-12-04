-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to post ($0.36) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Patterson-UTI Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.57) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Patterson-UTI Energy.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $357.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,165,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,383,000 after purchasing an additional 192,794 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,999,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,397 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,361,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,992,000 after acquiring an additional 344,422 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,929,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,361,000 after acquiring an additional 437,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,737,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,910,000 after acquiring an additional 188,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTEN stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,072,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,160. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $11.27. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.76%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.