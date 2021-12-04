$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) will announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $181,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,096. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 306.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KDP traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,301,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,628. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.05 and a 200 day moving average of $35.17. The stock has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.70. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $29.99 and a 52-week high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

