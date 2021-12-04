$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2021

Brokerages expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Busey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.56. First Busey posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. First Busey had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $104.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.41 million.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on First Busey from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

First Busey stock opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average of $25.03. First Busey has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Busey by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,995,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,401,000 after purchasing an additional 49,354 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Busey by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,703,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,667,000 after purchasing an additional 49,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,513,000 after acquiring an additional 54,534 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 2.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,412,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,832,000 after acquiring an additional 28,053 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 11.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,871,000 after acquiring an additional 116,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Busey (BUSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.