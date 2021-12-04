$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Busey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.56. First Busey posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. First Busey had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $104.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.41 million.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on First Busey from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

First Busey stock opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average of $25.03. First Busey has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Busey by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,995,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,401,000 after purchasing an additional 49,354 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Busey by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,703,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,667,000 after purchasing an additional 49,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,513,000 after acquiring an additional 54,534 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 2.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,412,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,832,000 after acquiring an additional 28,053 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 11.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,871,000 after acquiring an additional 116,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

