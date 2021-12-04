$0.97 EPS Expected for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.07. Booz Allen Hamilton reported earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,236,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $786,806,000 after buying an additional 2,785,378 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at $130,799,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,451.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 895,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,052,000 after acquiring an additional 837,721 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,250,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,976,000 after purchasing an additional 815,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,760,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,659,000 after acquiring an additional 769,405 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $85.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $75.15 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

