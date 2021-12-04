$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to report sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.17 billion. Avient posted sales of $997.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avient will report full-year sales of $4.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.44.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $56.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. Avient has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $61.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 28.52%.

In related news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avient in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Avient in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 2,406.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 25.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

