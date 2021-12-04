$1.33 EPS Expected for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the lowest is $1.19. Hancock Whitney reported earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $5.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 970,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,736,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $784,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 454,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,401,000 after buying an additional 66,034 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

