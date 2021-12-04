$1.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) will post sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32 billion. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full-year sales of $4.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Endeavor Group.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EDR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 34.43.

EDR stock traded down 0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting 29.29. 1,597,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,891,231. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 27.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of 22.02 and a 1 year high of 33.20.

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.64, for a total transaction of 10,656,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth approximately $692,749,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth $582,983,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth $577,292,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at $329,816,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at $346,375,000. 40.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavor Group (EDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.