$10.65 Million in Sales Expected for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will post sales of $10.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.50 million. Postal Realty Trust posted sales of $7.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year sales of $39.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.40 million to $39.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $45.65 million, with estimates ranging from $42.40 million to $48.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Postal Realty Trust.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 4.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

PSTL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PSTL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.76. The stock had a trading volume of 250,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Postal Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $21.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.26. The firm has a market cap of $242.99 million, a P/E ratio of 161.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 818.26%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Spodek acquired 58,823 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,991.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTL. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 55.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 8,682 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 89.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 386,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after buying an additional 182,708 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $828,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Postal Realty Trust (PSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.