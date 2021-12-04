$101.93 Million in Sales Expected for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to report sales of $101.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $103.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100.27 million. Dime Community Bancshares reported sales of $48.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 110.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full-year sales of $399.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $398.08 million to $401.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $415.88 million, with estimates ranging from $405.35 million to $426.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $104.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

NASDAQ DCOM traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $34.37. The stock had a trading volume of 190,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,485. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.42 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 23.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 10,025 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 12.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,466 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 12,120 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 23.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,336 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after buying an additional 30,744 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $704,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

