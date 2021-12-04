13,142 Shares in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBF. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 103,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,831 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 147,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $356,000.

NYSEARCA:GBF opened at $122.86 on Friday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a one year low of $116.49 and a one year high of $126.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.39.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

