$146.38 Million in Sales Expected for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2021

Brokerages expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to report $146.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $148.15 million and the lowest is $144.50 million. STAG Industrial posted sales of $129.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year sales of $559.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $557.43 million to $562.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $639.97 million, with estimates ranging from $634.44 million to $645.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 57.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 576,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,612,000 after acquiring an additional 209,711 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,527,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,965,000 after acquiring an additional 34,659 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the third quarter worth $1,189,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the third quarter worth $245,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STAG opened at $43.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.93. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $44.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 115.08%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAG Industrial (STAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.