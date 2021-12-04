$146.38 Million in Sales Expected for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to report $146.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $148.15 million and the lowest is $144.50 million. STAG Industrial posted sales of $129.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year sales of $559.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $557.43 million to $562.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $639.97 million, with estimates ranging from $634.44 million to $645.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 57.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 576,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,612,000 after acquiring an additional 209,711 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,527,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,965,000 after acquiring an additional 34,659 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the third quarter worth $1,189,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the third quarter worth $245,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STAG opened at $43.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.93. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $44.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 115.08%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

