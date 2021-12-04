$15.00 Million in Sales Expected for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) to report sales of $15.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.00 million and the lowest is $14.00 million. Alkaline Water reported sales of $10.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full year sales of $62.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.37 million to $62.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $80.66 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $87.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alkaline Water.

Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 308.84% and a negative net margin of 52.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTER. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Alkaline Water stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.18. 1,421,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,321. The stock has a market cap of $123.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.96. Alkaline Water has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.59.

Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

