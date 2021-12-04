$16.29 Billion in Sales Expected for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) will announce $16.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MetLife’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.54 billion to $17.05 billion. MetLife reported sales of $20.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MetLife will report full-year sales of $66.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.57 billion to $67.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $65.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $62.96 billion to $69.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MET. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in MetLife by 457.5% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in MetLife in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 136.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $59.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,035,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,076,100. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.93. MetLife has a 52-week low of $44.62 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

