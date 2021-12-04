17,208 Shares in American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AREC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Resources by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,487,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 561,641 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Resources by 72.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 767,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 322,347 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Resources by 67.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 105,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AREC shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of American Resources from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of AREC opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.30. American Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $8.02. The company has a market capitalization of $103.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Resources Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties; Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

