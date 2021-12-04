1,739 Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDS opened at $466.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $475.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $434.05 and its 200 day moving average is $379.67.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 25.11%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 982 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $407,981.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total value of $1,186,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $6,030,904 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $301.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $389.00.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

